Archie Spriggs: Inquest on Shropshire boy murdered by his mother to begin

By Keri Trigg | Church Stretton | Crime | Published:

An inquest into the death of schoolboy Archie Spriggs who was murdered by his mother will begin on Monday.

Archie Spriggs

The seven-year-old was killed by Lesley Speed, 44, at their home at Wall-under-Heywood, near Church Stretton, on September 21, 2017. She was at the time involved in a custody battle with Archie's father.

Speed was jailed for life last year after being found guilty of her son's murder.

The hearing is listed for two weeks at the old Crown Court complex at Shirehall in Shrewsbury.

There will be live evidence and written statements from staff at Rushbury Primary School where Archie attended, Shropshire Community Health Trust, GPs and West Mercia Police.

A pre-inquest review in August heard Speed has not expressed an interest in attending the hearing.

