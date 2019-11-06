Shropshire schoolchildren mark out war graves

Each year pupils from St Lawrence C of E Primary School in Church Stretton join forces with the town's Royal British Legion branch and the Rotary Club to mark out the 19 graves in Cunnery Road Cemetery.

Following a talk from a war veteran at the school, the children walked via the war memorial to the cemetery, where they met Deputy Mayor Mike Walker for the Union Jack flag to be raised.

They then identified each of the war graves by planting a small flag on each, before returning to the school.

Remembrance Sunday will begin with a parade from Mayfair at 9.30am to the service at St Laurence's Church, followed by a two-minute silence and wreath laying a the memorial on Longhills Road at 11am.

The school will hold its own service on Monday, November 11, at the war memorial.

There will be a short service given by the Rector Steve Johnson with RBL members and suporters also present. Everyone is welcome to attend.