Church Stretton pool to be closed for up to two months

The pool at Teme Church Stretton closed on Thursday for the safety of the public and staff.

The extent of the damage and the refurbishment are not yet known, but it is estimated that the pool will be closed for between five and eight weeks.

Lee Hassan, general manager at Teme Leisure, said: "A leak in the swimming pool roof has been identified and, on inspection by Shropshire Council appointed contractors, this has caused internal damage to the ceiling within the pool hall and the area therefore is currently unsafe to enter.

"Further investigatory work to establish the extent of the damage is required but early estimations mean the swimming pool may be out of action for five to eight weeks, dependant on the extent of the remedial work required to address the issues and make the area safe for both customers and staff to enter."

All other facilities at the leisure centre remain open as normal. While the pool is closed, members are being urged to make use of the facilities at other Teme sites.

Mr Hassan said: "In order to maintain swimming provision for Church Stretton residents, Teme Leisure will endeavour to provide alternative arrangements for children’s swimming lessons and educational swimming at its other managed sites – South Shropshire Leisure Centre in Ludlow and SpArC Leisure Centre in Bishop's Castle.

"Teme Leisure will also be offering customers that currently hold an active Church Stretton membership access to both South Shropshire Leisure Centre and SpArC swimming pool sessions whilst Church Stretton Pool is out of action.

"Teme Leisure and Shropshire Council are working together to seek a safe suitable conclusion to the issue as soon as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers and the community of Church Stretton."