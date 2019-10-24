Advertising
Cyclist killed in tractor crash near Church Stretton
A cyclist has died following a collision with a tractor in Shropshire this morning.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to a rural road in Hollyhurst, Leebotwood, near Church Stretton, at 10.32am.
Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance staff arrived on scene to find a cyclist, a man, who had been involving in a collision with a tractor.
"Sadly, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead on scene.”
West Mercia Police was also in attendance and were urging drivers to avoid the area.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.