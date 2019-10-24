Cyclist killed in tractor crash near Church Stretton

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to a rural road in Hollyhurst, Leebotwood, near Church Stretton, at 10.32am.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

Leebotwood to Cardington road police and emergency services in attendance at RTC. Please plan yourjourney and allow travel time. @NorthShropCops @SouthShropCops @ShrewsburyCops #staysafe — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) October 24, 2019

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance staff arrived on scene to find a cyclist, a man, who had been involving in a collision with a tractor.

"Sadly, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead on scene.”

West Mercia Police was also in attendance and were urging drivers to avoid the area.