Cyclist killed in tractor crash near Church Stretton

By Aimee Jones | Church Stretton | News | Published:

A cyclist has died following a collision with a tractor in Shropshire this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to a rural road in Hollyhurst, Leebotwood, near Church Stretton, at 10.32am.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance staff arrived on scene to find a cyclist, a man, who had been involving in a collision with a tractor.

"Sadly, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead on scene.”

West Mercia Police was also in attendance and were urging drivers to avoid the area.

