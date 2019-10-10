Menu

Advertising

Man helped after crash in south Shropshire

By Rob Smith | Church Stretton | News | Published:

A man involved in a collision in wet weather was helped by emergency services.

The single vehicle crash happened on the A49 at Upper Affcot at about 6.45pm tonight.

Fire service crews attended from Church Stretton and Craven Arms.

The man had extricated himself from the vehicle by the time they arrived.

Police and ambulance services also attended and the man was helped by ambulance crews while firefighters made the vehicle safe.

Church Stretton South Shropshire Local Hubs News Bishop's Castle
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News