Man helped after crash in south Shropshire
A man involved in a collision in wet weather was helped by emergency services.
The single vehicle crash happened on the A49 at Upper Affcot at about 6.45pm tonight.
Fire service crews attended from Church Stretton and Craven Arms.
The man had extricated himself from the vehicle by the time they arrived.
Police and ambulance services also attended and the man was helped by ambulance crews while firefighters made the vehicle safe.
