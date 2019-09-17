Two women died in Church Stretton A49 crash

Emergency services attended a two-car crash at 2.38pm on Saturday which closed the road for four hours.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, with a Merit trauma doctor on board, had gone to the scene.

A spokesman said the crews arrived to find a serious collision involving two cars with the fire service present, and an off-duty paramedic administering CPR.

Police have now confirmed that two women were confirmed dead at scene, shortly after the emergency services arrived.

A third woman from one car was given trauma care at the scene before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for emergency treatment.

A man was also treated at the scene by ambulance staff before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said officers are appealing for witnesses, or any motorists who travelled along the road around the time of the collision with dash cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101. quoting reference 403s 140919.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org