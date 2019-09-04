Farewell to Shropshire churches garden chief

The celebration was organised in honour of Roland Bream as he retired as open gardens organiser for the Shropshire Historic Churches Trust.

Organised by his wife Gay, the event was held at Mynd Hardy Plants at Diddlebury.

It was held at the Mynd Nursery as this was his last open garden before standing down. He remains a trustee of the trust.

The event was attended by trustees and a small number of garden openers.

Trustee Gwen Sidaway said: "Roland is well known in the horticultural and gardening circles of Shropshire and beyond. He holds National Collections.

"Fourteen years ago he sat alongside Jean Morris-Eyton, preparing to succeed her. In the subsequent 13 years, the work continued, moving from strength to strength changing with the 'followers' and the times.

"Supported by his amazing floral artiste wife Gay, at all times, he included grand specific gardens and homes, large house gardens, small individual and often quirky gardens.

"He encouraged gardeners in hamlets, villages and small towns to collect together, then develop a trail. These events are extremely popular."

A key event Roland helped organise was the trail in Much Wenlock, which this year raised more than £5,500.

Roland is succeeded by Angela Hughes.