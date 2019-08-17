A49 death crash driver who showed 'no remorse' banned from roads

Stephen Lomax, 63, was banned from driving for 15 months and given a community order for his part in a crash last January, which resulted in the death of Carol Pearson.

Lomax swerved late into the path of a Ford Fiesta on the A49 at Affcot, near Church Stretton, when he failed to notice a stationary car in the road.

He hit the stationary car first before crashing into the Fiesta containing Mrs Pearson and her husband Clive. Both were taken to hospital and Mrs Pearson died three days later.

In July at Shrewsbury Crown Court Lomax was found guilty of causing her death by careless driving, and he was sentenced at the same court yesterday.

Prosecuting, Mr Simon Parry read a victim statement written by Mr Pearson after the jury’s verdict, which paid tribute to the “most wonderful, caring partner, wife, best friend and confidante”.

'The destruction will never heal'

In it Mr Pearson described his life with his wife, who was known as ‘Cags’ or ‘Cagsy’.

He wrote: “We were meant for each other. She loved life and lit up every room.”

The statement said he was now living “a life sentence far worse than any court could impose”.

It went on: “I break down several times a day, especially while driving home from work to our now cold, empty, lifeless home.

“The carnage and destruction that has been brought on me and my family will never heal.

"There is no longer any happiness in my life which has become automatic. I was and still am insanely in love with Carol. We were in love as much as we ever were.”

'No apology'

He also noted that Lomax had not apologised and said: “I regret that any apology that may be given will now be far too little and far too late.”

Representing Lomax, Mr Nicholas Syfret QC said a driving ban would seriously impact the livelihood of his client, a vet and farmer who drove around Wales.

Judge Jonathan Gosling said: “Mr Lomax is ordinarily a careful driver. He had no reason to be in a hurry that Sunday, he was familiar with the road and there were no extraneous circumstances which could have explained the collision.

"He has not expressed any remorse in his probation interview.”

The judge gave Lomax a community order to last 12 months and include 300 hours of unpaid work, and banned him from driving for 15 months.

Lomax, of Boresford near Presteigne, was also ordered to pay costs of £1,000.