Woman rescued after hurting ankle at Carding Mill Valley

By Mat Growcott | Church Stretton | News | Published:

Firefighters and ambulance crews rescued a woman who had hurt her ankle in Carding Mill Valley.

Firefighters braved narrow stony paths to rescue the woman – Picture: @SFRS_CWhite

They walked along narrow stony paths to help her get back to the main road and she injured herself at about 1.30pm today.

It took nearly two hours, but she was soon in the safe hands of paramedics.

One crew of firefighters was sent from Church Stretton, and members of the ambulance service and the National Trust, which owns the area, were also on hand to help.

Station manager Chris White said: "Great cooperation and teamwork demonstrated this afternoon at Carding Mill Valley by crews from Church Stretton, National Trust staff and West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.

"Lady carried down tricky path after sustaining ankle injury. Good work everyone."

