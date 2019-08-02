Menu

Crash closes road

By Dominic Robertson | Church Stretton | News | Published:

Police, firefighters, and the ambulance service were called to help the driver of an overturned car.

Picture: South Shropshire SNTs

The vehicle had flipped on the Burway Road, Church Stretton, shortly before 7.23pm on Thursday.

Four fire crews and a rescue tender were dispatched to the scene from Church Stretton, Craven Arms, and Wellington.

The ambulance service also attended.

The South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team posted about the crash on twitter and said two officers had attended and that no one had been seriously injured.

They posted: "PC Coote and Pcso Thomas attending an RTC on Burway Road Church Stretton please avoid as road is blocked. No serious injuries thankfully."

