Church Stretton Brownies celebrate centenary as 20-year-old time capsule unearthed

The 1st Church Stretton Brownies first met on May 31, 1919, and is the oldest continuous running Brownie unit in Shropshire.

The celebration at the URC Hall in Church Stretton included a short church service to dedicate the new flag.

The Brownies also dug up a time capsule that was buried by their predecessors 20 years ago in the garden at the rear of the church hall.

Unit leader Mrs Judy Russell said the Brownies enjoyed looking at the memorabilia that had been placed inside the time capsule, that included letters and photographers of the then Brownies, a newspaper of the time and a wedding photo of one of the leaders showing the fashions of the time.

The brownie pack

"We are going to re bury the capsule with the items that were already in it and add more of our own," she said.

"It would be lovely to include the latest newspaper with a report of our centenary celebrations."

Katie Preece and Eleanor Merrill, with the time capsule from 20 years ago.

She said the centenary event also include a special cake, which was cut by the guest of honour, Mary Spurling who had been Brown Owl and Church Stretton Brownies for 49 years. She was presented with a special Thanks badge also with another former leader, Susanne Meadows.

Mrs Russell, herself a leader for the past 36 years, said that Church Stretton and District Guides were looking for additional helpers and assistants to help keep the local Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Ranger units running.

Brownie uniforms through the ages

"Some of us are getting rather 'vintage' now and we would love to have some younger helpers join us," she said.

Any one interested in getting involved can contact her on 01694 724056.