Legendary Jaguar test driver Norman Dewis dies aged 98

The 98-year-old, who lived in Church Stretton, helped develop models such as the D-Type, E-Type, MkII, XJ6 and many more during his career which stretched from 1952 to 1985.

After retirement until only shortly before his death, he travelled the world as a Jaguar ambassador.

He was made an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List in 2015. Mr Dewis set the record speed for a production car when he drove a Jaguar XK120 to 172.4mph at Jabbeke, Belgium, during 1953.

Two years later, along with fellow driver Bob Berry, he drove a Jaguar D-Type in the Goodwood nine-hour race, taking fifth place.

During his years as a test driver, he developed 25 models for the company, including the legendary Jaguar C and D-types.