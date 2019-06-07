Council books students to put the spotlight on businesses

Members want to identify ways in which they can support local traders so have enlisted the help of students from the University of Chester Business School.

The council is encouraging as many people as possible to take part in the survey which takes less than 30 minutes to complete.

Councillor Bob Welch, town mayor, said: “Councillors want to have a better understanding of the perspective of local businesses on the challenges and opportunities they face at this time of economic and technological change.

"That understanding needs to inform not only the local economic development strategy but also the wider county strategy and lay the foundation for more collaborative working in future.”

He hopes the results will also identify ways that Shropshire Council, the Marches Economic Growth Hub and local colleges can help.

Businesses on the council's limited database receive invitations to complete the survey by June 15.

However, all traders in the SY6 area can take part by accessing the confidential survey online at https://forms.gle/nZioeUuzKT4eP9tE8

The project co-ordinator, Nathan Kirwan, is available to answer any questions via email on nathan.kirwan1710899@chester.ac.uk