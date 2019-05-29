Profits from sale make it a record poppy appeal in Shropshire

The trustees of Church Stretton Social Club wanted the money from the sale of the building in Essex Road, £144,210, to benefit the charity because of the historic links between the two organisations.

The local branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) regularly used the building before it closed.

Tim Powell, Robert Cashmore and John Corfield, approached the RBL with the donation on the agreement that it would be reflected in the Church Stretton Poppy Appeal total for the year – meaning the area has raised £156,201 since October 1 last year. Jenny Robey, RBL community fundraiser for Shropshire, said: “I was absolutely astounded.

“The generosity of the trustees has been incredible and it was the largest single donation I have ever seen.

“We were already having a record-breaking year due to the hard work and dedication of our volunteers, with the county of Shropshire raising £578,276 from the last appeal and this has taken us over £722,487.

“This is an amount I never expected to see, but I am so grateful and fairly emotional about it as I know how many lives this will enable the Royal British Legion to change.

“The legion is here to help members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and their families.

“From providing expert advice and guidance, to recovery and rehabilitation, through to transitioning to civilian life – we can be by their side every step of the way thanks to everyone’s donations.”

She is also looking into whether it could be the largest single donation to the Poppy Appeal in the West Midlands.

The local branch of the RBL are now in talks with the new owners of the building to look at the possibilities of marking the donation.