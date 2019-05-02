Hundreds visit historic working farm

More than 1,000 people made the most of the beautiful weather and visited the working farm over the four day weekend, surpassing the previous record of 929 in 2017.

Everyday over the Easter holidays Acton Scott offered visitors the chance to join the team in grooming the shire horses, chick holding and bottle feeding lambs as well as a guided tour of the Victorian Working Farm.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “Acton Scott Historic Working Farm is a real jewel in the crown of Shropshire Museums and makes for a wonderful day out for the family.

“I’m thrilled that so many people chose to make the most of the Easter sunshine by visiting over the holiday weekend.”

Sarah Green, visitor facilities manager at Acton Scott Historic Working Farm, said: “It was wonderful to welcome so many people here over the Easter weekend. The combination of the incredible weather and the successful Shire horse campaign – meaning we now have two new horses for people to see, has contributed to the increase in visitors.

“We have an excellent programme of events coming up this year and our season tickets are proving incredibly popular.”

Acton Scott Historic Working Farm is open until November 3.