Church Stretton pool future still remains under threat

But they have managed to obtain a reprieve from Shropshire Council which had been proposing a consultation on closing the pool.

The pool has been under threat for a number of months due to council budget cuts and users and residents of the town have been raising money in a bid to secure the future of the leisure facility.

Emily Frost and Jacob Jones, aged five and four, did the Attingham Park Night Run last March raising £590, sea swimmer Sally Mawhinney completed the Barmouth Hurly Burly in an hour and 35 minutes last September, raising over £1,600 and Hannah Woods, eight, has taken on a personal challenge to swim 50 miles within 12 months.

But at the AGM of Stretton Pool Action (SPA) held earlier this month, it was revealed that the future of the pool is not 'secure'.

A spokesman for the group said: "The last year had seen significant progress in the fight to comply with Shropshire Council Leisure Facilities 2018-2023 strategy and find a way of achieving a cost neutral situation to the council for the leisure centre, there was still a long way to go.

"At the end of last year the council were seriously considering starting consultation on closure, but at a recent meeting with Mark Barrow, director of PLACE, SPA negotiated a reprieve, on the strength there hadn’t been enough time to find a sustainable alternative.

"The results of the Church Stretton Leisure Centre Community Survey, which are with the council and town council for consideration, clearly supported the will of the community to retain and improve the pool. SPA will be taking a prominent part in the newly launched Church Stretton Community Led Plan, as everyone knowledges that closure of the pool have wider implications for the town and it’s businesses."

SPA's fundraising campaign had allowed the purchase of a pool cover in June, which will already be contributing to saving running costs, and had still ended the financial year with over £4,300 in the bank.

The action group is now asking for help to find that sustainable alternative for the pool and fill gaps in their expertise. They need help from anyone who can advise on community managed or owned facilities, for example how to set up a Charitable Incorporated Company. Anyone who can help should email strettonpoolaction@outlook.com

Shropshire Council has been approached for comment.