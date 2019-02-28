Church Stretton bookshop up for top award

Burway Books in Church Stretton is in the running to be named Independent Bookshop of the Year, hosted by The Bookseller.

The popular store, run by Rosalind Ethraim, has made it through to the regional final and now needs the support of the public.

It is up against Five Leaves Bookshop, Nottingham and Button & Bear Bookshop in Shrewsbury.

Book lovers will be asked to choose a shop to take the title and explain what makes their favourite so special.

Hilary Jones, who works part-time at Burway Books, said: "Rosalind opened the shop in September 1974 which I think makes it pretty special in its own right. She has built up such a huge knowledge and a wonderful clientele."

She said over the last 45 years, Rosalind has built up a huge selection of books and the shop is now home to about 7,000 different titles and what is believed to be the biggest selection of maps in Shropshire.

"We have so many different sections including lots of children's books and poetry books, and host regular author events which are very popular because they allow people to meet their favourite writers," Hilary added.

The shop employs four part time staff who Hilary said go above and beyond for the customers.

"We all have a very, very good knowledge of the local area, so on top of being able to give book suggestions, we can help people with any queries they have about the area too.

"There's just so many different things that makes the shop so special."

Rosalind said she is very proud to get through to the regional final because the competition is tough.

She added: "I would love it, if people so wish, to vote for Burway Books to win."

The public has until March 11 to complete the online voting form at thebookseller.com/tell-us-about-your-favourite-independent-bookshop