Saving lives in their spare time

Around 40 fully training people operate in the West Mercia Search and Rescue Team and there task is to save the lives of those who get into difficulty, are in vulnerable situations and are at high risk.

They do all this on top of day jobs such as firefighters and serving in the armed forces. They are real life heroes.

On Sunday the first all in one training day was held at the Long Mynd in Church Stretton, with 30 volunteers taking on various tasks that they would encounter on a typical call out in the region.

The surroundings make for the perfect setting for a team that dedicates time to save the lives of others.

Paul Tyrer has taken over as the training lead and has set the day up in a bid to increase the skills of the volunteers for the service.

He reveals that it costs £40,000 annually to run the service, with costs including rent of the main hub, insurance and keeping vehicles on the road.

It comes from fundraising and grants, but it is all worth it when it comes to saving the lives of others.

He said: "We've got such a range of people involved which is great, and we are having more come forward all the time.

"We had 12 come forward and apply recently.

"It is such a vital service, and days like today help to improve the skills and are key to what we do.

"It was foggy earlier in the day, which would have been better as it would have offered an even more testing scenario for the teams that go out."

Teams of five are sent off over the Long Mynd on a 10k trek, picking up clues for where they have to go, and then dealing with scenarios they have to encounter.

One of the first is at a reservoir, where they are briefed about what has happened.

An instructor tells them a despondent male has been missing for two weeks, and that is all they are told.

After just seconds of being set off the team locate the male, secure the area and the medic in the team approaches the person with caution, as he sist against a tree with a knife laying next to him.

The medic approaches and discovers that life is extinct.

Afterwards they are given a de-brief on what they did correctly and what they needed to do better.

As many of the team members explain, this was a real life scenario and these things do happen every single day.

Andy Evrard from Bridgnorth, the second in command on the operation said: "These days are vital because they keep our skills high for when the scenario does come about in real life."

The teams go out throughout the day over the Long Mynd, taking away skills that will hopefully aid them if someone does go missing in real life.

Operations take place across the county, with Bridgnorth and Clee Hill some of the tough terrain areas good for training.

The service they provide is vital, but it comes at a cost and the struggle is real.

Paul added: "It is around £40,000 to keep everything going which is hard and we have to do it through grants and fundraising.

"The police commissioner has given us grants for rents for the next few years, but the costs of insurances and keeping vehicles on the road is what we need."

Fundraising buckets at a table below the mountains states: "Everyday heroes, every day."

That is certainly true.