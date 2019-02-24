Walker rescued from Carding Mill Valley

Just after 1pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue, ambulance crews and the police were all involved in the rescue of a walker.

The female had fallen while walking in the area and was left unable to walk.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "In a combined operation, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Service, ambulance staff and West Mercia Police, were involved in assisting the lady to an ambulance over some demanding terrain.

"The Fire and Rescue Service were the primary emergency service in the rescue as they are better equipped to deal with situations like this."