Community sports show and gymkhana donates £500 to local sheltered housing in Bishop's Castle

The Purslow Show attracts hundreds of visitors each year.

Last year’s show held on July 25 featured the famous Purslow hill run, gymkhana, dog show and scurry, clay pigeon shoot, bouncy castle and a produce and craft tent.

Each year the committee behind the show donate to a charity and this year they handed over a cheque for £500 to Abbeyfield Bishops Castle & District Society.

The group operates a small sheltered house in Bishop's Castle.

The group handed over their donation at a coffee morning last Thursday at Abbeyfield’s premises in Oakwood Meadow.

Nick Smart, chairman of the Purslow committee, shaking hands with Bob Berry, chairman of BC Abbeyfield, with Purslow committee members Alastair Edie and Richard Webb

Chair of Abbeyfield Bishops Castle, Bob Berry, said: “I am delighted to accept this exceptionally generous donation from the Purslow Show Committee.

“It comes at an opportune time as we are just about to install a new cooker which is electric with an induction hob and we can put this money towards new cookware.

“We are a Sheltered Home in Bishop's Castle and have been open since 2002, in a purpose built property.

“We wish to thank all at The Purslow Show for this very kind gesture and wish them another successful show in July this year.”

More details about Abbeyfield is available at: www.abbeyfieldengland.com/sheltered-housing/abbeyfield-house-in-bishops-castle-at-sy9-5pa