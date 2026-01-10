Firefighters and National Grid workers deal with electricity pole fire near Bishop's Castle

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it had been alerted to the incident in Lydham, near Bishop's Castle, at around 1.17pm today (Saturday, January 10).

One crew from Bishop's Castle was sent to the scene, after reports of an electricity pole being on fire.

Heavy snowfall has affected power lines in parts of Shropshire, with power cuts in a number of areas in the county.

An update from SFRS said the blaze had been put out by National Grid workers prior to the firefighters' arrival at the scene.

The incident was declared under control at around 1.37pm.