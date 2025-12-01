Speed limit changes planned for outside west Shropshire village school

Shropshire Council is proposing to introduce a variable speed limit on roads near Chirbury School.

The scheme would introduce a new 20mph limit during peak school times, with a 30mph limit at all other times.

Photo: Google

Changes would apply to the B4386 outside the school, along with the nearby roads of Camlad Cottages and Horseshoe Road.

Shropshire Council said the changes are being proposed following an assessment of vehicle speed data and pedestrian movements around the school pedestrian access on the B4386.

A council spokesperson said: "The introduction of a variable 20mph/30mph speed limit along the B4386 and on Horseshoe Road and Camlad Cottages, in line with council’s guidance from 2023, aims to improve the safety of school children, residents and other road users during the school peak times around Chirbury."

The full plans are available to view online, or by visiting Bishop’s Castle Library during regular opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team at Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.