Woman cut free from car by firefighters after south Shropshire crash

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the B4385 Brockton near Lydbury North at around 8.44am on Wednesday, November 26 following reports of a two-car collision.

Firefighters from Bishops Castle, Clun and Wellington were sent to the scene, along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

A spokesperson for the fire service said one person was "extricated" from one of the cars by crews.

West Mercia Police added: "Police were called to a collision involving two cars on the B4385 in Brockton at around 8.35am this morning.

"A woman was initially trapped in one of the cars and was cut free by the fire service. She was taken to hospital but is not believed to have sustained any significant injuries.

"No arrests were made. The road was cleared by 11.20am."

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 9.15am.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.