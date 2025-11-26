Person cut free from vehicle by firefighters after south Shropshire crash

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Brockton near Lydbury North at around 8.44am on Tuesday, November 26 following reports of a collision.

Firefighters from Bishops Castle, Clun and Wellington were sent to the scene, along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

A spokesperson for the fire service said one person was "extricated from a vehicle" by crews.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 9.15am.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.