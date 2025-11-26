No insurance, no MOT: Police seize vehicle stopped while on patrol in Bishop's Castle

Officers from West Mercia Police were out on duty in Bishop's Castle when they noticed the vehicle.

It was pulled over on Station Street and officers found it was declared off-road, had not insurance, or valid MOT.

As a result it was seized and towed away.

The vehicle seized by police.

A post on social media explained: "While on patrol in Bishops Castle, officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a vehicle on Station Street.

"Checks revealed the vehicle had: No insurance; No valid MOT; Was declared off-road (SORN).

The vehicle has now been recovered by officers to ensure our roads remain safe for everyone.

"We continue to carry out proactive patrols to keep our community protected and to take action against those who drive illegally."