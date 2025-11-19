Bishop's Castle leisure centre improvements set to be approved

Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee will be asked to consider plans for Bishop's Castle's SpArC leisure centre at its meeting on Tuesday, November 25.

The proposals are recommended for approval.

The plans include the replacement of the roof weathering and the addition of solar panels to the swimming pool roof, along with a new insulated render system for the external walls of the pool.

The application also includes the two new external air source heat pumps and a new electrical sub-station on existing hard standing areas.

Shropshire Council's cabinet approved the principle of around £4m of work at the centre in September, saying the programme would provide essential repairs and improvements.

The refurbishment includes two major projects - a decarbonisation initiative and a pool refurbishment - with money allocated from the Community Infrastructure Levy to help make it happen.

A report for the planning committee recommends that councillors approve the proposal.

It states: "The proposed works are appropriate to the existing buildings and will maintain and enable the continuing and improved sustainable functioning of a leisure facility without detrimental impact on local visual amenity, residential amenity, drainage, or biodiversity."