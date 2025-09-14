Person helped from vehicle after crash on Shropshire/Wales border leaves car on its side

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Heblands Road in Snead, near Bishops Castle, at around 1.20pm on Sunday (September 14) following reports of a crash.

Two crews from Bishop's Castle Fire Station attended the scene, along with a crew from the Mid and West Wales Fire Service.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved one hatchback vehicle that had come to a rest on its side.

One casualty was reportedly helped from the vehicle by the firefighters. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 1.40pm.