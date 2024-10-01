'Believed to be a false alarm': Mist in the woods causes fire alert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A crew from Bishop's Castle was scrambled to Kinsley Wood, Knighton, at midday on Tuesday and fire fighters carried out a search using heat cameras.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident was a "report of smoke coming from Kinsley Wood.

"Crews investigated on foot and using thermal imaging camera to check the area.

"No fire found, however there is a small amount of low lying mist in woodland area.

"This is believed to be a false alarm."

The crew sent their stop message more than an hour later at 1.08pm.