'Believed to be a false alarm': Mist in the woods causes fire alert
Fire fighters were scrambled to a wooded area near Clun after a caller reported smoke in a wooded area.
A crew from Bishop's Castle was scrambled to Kinsley Wood, Knighton, at midday on Tuesday and fire fighters carried out a search using heat cameras.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the incident was a "report of smoke coming from Kinsley Wood.
"Crews investigated on foot and using thermal imaging camera to check the area.
"No fire found, however there is a small amount of low lying mist in woodland area.
"This is believed to be a false alarm."
The crew sent their stop message more than an hour later at 1.08pm.