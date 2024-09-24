Fire crews scrambled to farm blaze involving '700 tonnes' of grain
Fire crews have been scrambled to report of a blaze involving 700 tonnes of grain.
Fire fighters from Bishop's Castle and Craven Arms and a operations officer were sent to Lydbury North, near Bishop's Castle at 1.06pm today.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said there has been a report of a grain bin containing about 700 tonnes of grain involved in fire.
