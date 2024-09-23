Watch: 16 photos of South Shropshire fair which wowed crowds and welcomed a famous guest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fair is synonymous with Bishop's Castle and featured a host of entertainment, from the spectacular vintage vehicle procession, to the stunning lantern parade.

Organisers were also left thanking the weather gods after both of the features dodged the deluge from the storms which battered the region.

There was also a special guest star who joined the vehicle procession as compere – Fuzz Townshend from the Car SOS TV show, and Pop will Eat Itself drummer – who arrived in his own vintage bus.

Fuzz used to live in the town and the organising committee expressed their thanks for him turning out to support the event.

The Shropshire Bedlams at Bishop's Castle's Michaelmas Fair.

This year also saw the return of main stage outside the town hall for the first time since Covid – providing a platform for local performers to show off their talents.

Bridie Smith, this year's chair of the Michaelmas Fair Committee, said they were thrilled with the way the event had gone.

She said: "There was a brilliant, brilliant turnout and some wonderful performances.