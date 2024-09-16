Former newsagents gets new lease of life as community space and local homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The former Stars newsagent in Bishops Castle has been revived as a 'community space', and two homes.

The efforts have been undertaken by Bishops Castle Community Land Trust (BCCLT), and have seen the prominent town-centre building brought back into use after six years.

Bought with the help of a generous bequest from a local benefactor, the building has been completely renewed and extended.

It now provides two affordable homes for people in housing need, and a community space in the shop.

Kate Evans, chair of the trust said: "Both of our tenants work in the town; one for the leading firm Jesmonite, and the other in one of our care homes, which is brilliant."

The first enterprise in the community space will be The Book Sherriff, from Montgomery, with a pop-up shop, to coincide with the Michaelmas Fair.

Over the next few months it will exhibit the work of two local artists, be a charity shop for a dogs welfare charity, used to promote the community food bank, and host this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Other bookings are in the pipeline for early 2025, according to the trust.

Although the building work is finished, the trust says it still needs to raise £21,000 to fully discharge its financial obligations.

An official opening will take place at 5pm on Friday, after three years of work.

Local carpenter Rosie Hughes has been part of the team from Shropshire Hardwoods, who designed and built the completely new shopfront – which has been emblazoned with a number of stars.

She said: “It was great project to work on while I was an apprentice, and its lovely to see it finished and being used again”.

Ms Evans said those who worked on the project or donated funds have been invited to the official opening.

She said: "All of the tradespeople are local, and many townsfolk put their hands in their pockets to get this far; its been a real success story for the town, which we are very pleased about."

The building closed its doors in August 2015 and quickly became an eyesore.

Anyone who wishes to support the trust's ongoing fundraising can do so by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/stars-appeal.