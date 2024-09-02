Man taken to hospital 'as precaution' after car crashes into embankment and tree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police have confirmed that "nobody was seriously injured" and there were no arrests at the scene of the crash on the A488 at Lydham, near Bishop's Castle.

One fire crew from Bishop's Castle, the police and ambulance service were sent to the scene shortly after 3.45pm on Sunday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was called to reports of "one vehicle in collision with embankment and tree".

They added that no persons were trapped and they made the vehicle safe.

The fire crew incident stop message was sent at 4.13pm.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to the A488 in Lydham shortly after 3.45pm yesterday following a single-vehicle collision.

"Nobody was seriously injured and no arrests were made."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said they took a man to hospital for checks as a precaution.

"We were called by police to reports of single car road traffic collision on The Terrace, Lydham, Bishops Castle at 3.48pm.

"One ambulance attended the scene and assessed the driver of the car, a man, who had sustained non-serious injuries.

"He was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks as a precaution."