Star Wars star Daisy Ridley drops in on quirky Shropshire vintage shop - with a request

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Daisy Ridley, best known for her performances as the Jedi, Rey, in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and her husband, Tom Bateman, dropped in on the border town on Friday.

During their visit the pair took time to check out the gems and treats on offer at Empire & Eagles Vintage Collectables and Curiosities on Market Square.

Owner Mark Clarke, who has run the shop for the last five years, said he had recognised The Last Jedi star, but didn't want to "embarrass" himself so thought it best to check first.

He said: "I asked her 'have you been on TV?'"

Mark said she replied by saying she had, before adding 'most people recognise me from Star Wars'.

Daisy Ridley, right, as Rey, and John Boyega as Finn, in a scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Photo: David James/Disney/Lucasfilm via AP

The shop-owner said he had apologised to Mr Bateman for not recognising him first – with the actor having featured in a number of big-name productions, including Murder on the Orient Express, and hit TV show, Based on a True Story.

Mark said the couple had bought a few items from the shop - but he wasn't going to let on as to what they were.

He did though reveal that he had fixed Daisy Ridley's watch after she had asked if he could repair it.

Mark, who is 52, said it wasn't his first brush with the rich and famous, having previously worked for a firm supplying high end sports equipment, which regularly dealt with successful athletes and sportspeople.

His shop sells predominantly jewellery, along with other collectable antiques and curios – almost entirely from Mark's own collection.

He said: "I have been a collector all my life."

He added: "I like the unusual stuff instead of the run-of-the-mill, which is why I think people like to come to the shop – it is a proper quirky curios shop."

After Mark posted about his latest brush with fame on the store's Facebook page, a number of replies asked why he had not asked the couple for a picture.

Mark said he hadn't wanted to bother them, adding: "If you're mega famous you're probably being stopped for pictures and autographs all the time."