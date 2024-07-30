Plans to turn 'no longer viable' 18th century pub into a residential house

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The owners of the Coach House in the village of Norbury, near Bishop's Castle, have lodged an application for a change of use for the building to convert it into full-time residential accommodation.

However objectors to the scheme say the loss of the former pub would deprive the village of its “single remaining community asset.”

Applicants Mr. and Mrs. Morris, who purchased the building in 2013 and ran a thriving restaurant and accommodation business until the global pandemic in 2020, say the cost of living crisis has now left the remaining holiday-letting side of the business unviable.

The Coach House restaurant announced a decision to close permanently in June 2020, having opened to the public in 2016.