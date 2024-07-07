Care business celebrates 39 years of being in the family

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bob's Bench was placed under a copper beech tree to remember Bob Hicks who along with wife Margaret created Castlehaven Care in Bishop's Castle on July 4,1985.

Margaret, now 80, joined with residents at the Pines Residential Home, in Colebatch, on Thursday to mark the occasion son Tim, 50, and daughter Rachel, 53, who run the business now. She is treated rightly, like royalty, says Rachel.

Pines Residential Care Home, Colebatch near Bishops Castle celebrated its 39th birthday. Pictured are residents and staff enjoying the garden party and entertainment. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography. PB131-2024

The party goers also remembered long term residents Lee Mayall and Jonny Wrench, and a former member of staff Lynne Habgood.

The business was started when Bob, from California, and trained nurse Margaret decided on a career change. They had been running a novelty gift shop in Shrewsbury's Riverside Centre before changing tack.

"It was back when care in the community started in the 1980s," said Rachel. "Mum used her nursing skills and together they decided to start the business in Bishop's Castle."

The family, including children Rachel, Tim, and Carol lived in a flat above a three storey house in the town with the care home in the rooms below.

The original house is now the Castlehaven offices in the town centre and they now have two care home sites, The Pines and High Trees, all in the area.

Pines Residential Care Home, Colebatch near Bishop's Castle celebrated its 39th birthday. Pictured left to right, Andy Pearce and Stephen Burrell. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography. PB131-2024

After memories were stirred, the 39th anniversary celebrations began, with singers, cake and ice cream. All had local links to the town where the business is one of the biggest, with more than 100 employees.

"Generations of families have worked for us, we are a really family business with a family ethos," said Rachel. "We are proud to create forever homes for people where residents too become part of the family.

"I can't imagine it being run by anyone except the family."

Rachel adds that a big secret to their longevity as a business is having a "big community presence.

"We are one of the town's main employers with more than 100 staff but we are also a forever home where everyone is a member of the extended family.

"We will be the big 4-0 next year so will have to think of something bigger to celebrate that."