Firefighters tackle chimney fire through the night

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.59pm on Thursday reporting the incident on Kerry Green in Bishop's Castle.

One fire crew was sent from the town's station.

Firefighters used chimney rods and stirrup rods to tackle the fire, then carried out a "thorough inspection" of the chimney.

They were finished at the scene by 12.28am.