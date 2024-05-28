Campaign to secure swimming pool's future is more than halfway to £250,000 target

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The SpArC charity in Bishop's Castle has a mountainous target to raise £250,000 to secure the next 50 years of the prized facility at SpArC in Brampton Road.

Now the charity has confirmed that it is over the halfway hump in the campaign, that was launched in November 2023 with a head start of having £70,000 already in the pot.

It wants to make the pool more sustainable and improve access for disabled, older and younger people and has been overwhelmed with the support from the local community.

Councillor Ruth Houghton, SpArc trustee said: "We started our pool campaign with £70,000 from previous community fundraising and have now reached the halfway mark of our £250,000 target which has been achieved through private donations, small grants and a huge effort by the local community."

One of the latest contributions comes from a recent coffee morning at Abbeyfield House.

It raised a "fantastic" £611.

Councillor Houghton said: "Events such as the Abbeyfield coffee morning are always very welcome in raising funds as well as being a great opportunity for the community to get together. Thank you to Abbeyfield and to everyone that attended for a fantastic £611."

Bob Berry, the chairman of Abbeyfield House Executive Committee was pleased to welcome Shropshire's High Sheriff, Brian Welti to the coffee morning.

Mr Welti's visit gave Abbeyfield the chance to show him the facilities they offer as an Abbeyfield sheltered home, as well as explaining about SpArC and the benefits both organisations offer to Bishop's Castle.

The swimming pool at SpArC is celebrating its 50th birthday this year.