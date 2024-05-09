Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with police appealing for witnesses

The incident happened on the A498 in Lydham at around 12.30pm on Monday.

The crash took place near the junction for the A488 to Eaton.

The collision involved a red Mazda RX8 car and a grey Honda MSX motorbike.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "It is believed the Honda was riding in convoy with a black Yamaha YS motorcycle shortly before the collision.

"The rider of the Honda came off his bike before colliding with the Mazda suffering serious injuries.

"He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or have dash-cam footage of the collision."

Anyone with information can contact PC Louise Clarke by e-mailing louise.clarke@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 166i of May 6.