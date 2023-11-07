The Three Tuns Brewery in Bishop's Castle has collaborated with Steve Guy aka The Hungry Guy, a food consultant and chef, who has come up with three recipes using stout as an ingredient.

The collaboration comes after the brewery's Three Tuns Stout was awarded three stars at the prestigious Great Taste Awards this year.

The judges described the drink: “A lovely rich stout which is both ethereal and rich, delivering a voluptuous mouth-feel without feeling like a thick or heavy drink.

"The sweet nuttiness that comes through in the malt is well-developed, complex and lingering, but is balanced perfectly by the bitter backbone keeping everything in line.”

Now the Three Tuns Stouthas been used by Hungry Guy, Steve, as a key ingredient in three dishes.

The recipes created by Steve include Three Tuns Stout & Chipotle Chutney; Stout, Honey and Coffee Glazed Roasted Beef; and even a take on the traditional tiramisu dessert called Three Tuns Stout Beer-amisu.

Commercial Director of the Three Tuns Brewery, Joshua Ferris said: "We’ve experienced fantastic success this year with our stout, including being awarded a prestigious three stars in the Great Taste Awards, and to celebrate we wanted to showcase the ale in a different way for our loyal community.

"We’ve been fans of The Hungry Guy for a long time and it felt only natural to partner with a local talent to create some exclusive recipes.

"We’re delighted to have collaborated with Steve and can’t wait to see our community recreating his recipes over the festive season."

To try the recipes for yourself visit: threetunsbrewery.co.uk/blogs/the-journal/three-tuns-x-the-hungry-guy.