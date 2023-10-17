Dylan Price

The Dylan Price Memorial Day in August raised the money for the work of the foundation that was set up in his name.

Rugby player Dylan died aged just 17 – the day before his 18th birthday – when he was hit by a driver who failed to stop in the early hours of September 19, 2021. The family has had no news on any breakthrough in finding the driver.

Dylan Price

Livvi Price, Dylan's sister, said: "We would like to thank everyone for their support. It was a brilliant day. The foundation is branching out a little bit to help kids or anyone who needs that little bit extra."

Projects include buying sports equipment for the children at a Bishop's Castle Primary School and lamposts to illuminate the dark road just outside Bishop's Castle where the terrible incident claimed Dylan's life.

Livvi added that she would urge anyone with information on the incident which claimed her brother's life to call the police.

Dylan Price Memorial Day at Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley Rugby Football Club, in August was the second annual event.

It involved rugby matches, a raffle and an auction, live music and entertainment, and fireworks.

Funds raised for the foundation had already supported a number of causes – including local sports clubs and to the installation of lamp posts along the stretch where Dylan died.