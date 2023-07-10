Another public meeting scheduled by ShropCom to discuss Bishop's Castle Community Hospital

Bishop's Castle Community Hospital

The inpatient beds temporarily closed in October 2021 due to staffing shortages impacting safety and quality of care.

Two public events were held on Monday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 5, for Shropshire residents to share their thoughts.

Now, ShropCom has announced it will be holding another event on Thursday, July 20 at 6.30pm.

Patricia Davies, chief executive, at ShropCom said: “Following the temporary closure of the inpatient beds at Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital, we are now in a period of engagement with the local community.

"As part of this engagement, we are inviting local residents to attend the public meetings we are hosting to be able to share their thoughts.”

The event will be held at Bishop’s Castle Community College.