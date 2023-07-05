Dramatisation planned of figures that shaped market town

Bishop Castle’s SpArC Theatre

The South West Shropshire Historical & Archaeological Society’s contribution to the forthcoming celebrations of the 450th Anniversary of the granting of Bishop’s Castle’s Charter.

The charter, signed by Queen Elizabeth I in 1573, made Bishop's Castle a borough.

To celebrate the anniversary of the charter, the group are putting on "Shades from the Past" where people can "meet in person men and women who helped to shape our town’s history" on Thursday, July 13 at 7.30pm.