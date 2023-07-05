Dramatisation planned of figures that shaped market town

An historical group is planning a dramatic presentation of ten historical figures who contributed to the founding of a market town 450 years ago.

Bishop Castle’s SpArC Theatre

The South West Shropshire Historical & Archaeological Society’s contribution to the forthcoming celebrations of the 450th Anniversary of the granting of Bishop’s Castle’s Charter.

The charter, signed by Queen Elizabeth I in 1573, made Bishop's Castle a borough.

To celebrate the anniversary of the charter, the group are putting on "Shades from the Past" where people can "meet in person men and women who helped to shape our town’s history" on Thursday, July 13 at 7.30pm.

The show at the SpArC Theatre in Bishop's Castle features all local actors and costs £10 for admission including refreshments.

