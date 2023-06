Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Shropshire Fire & Rescue were called to the B4386 in Chirbury at around 9.45pm on Thursday to reports of a collision.

Upon arrival, the crews found a tractor that had come to rest on its side on the carriageway.

Three crews were mobilised from Bishops Castle, with assistance provided by Mid & West Wales Fire Service.

Crews made the vehicle safe and used environmental packs to contain the fuel and oil spill.