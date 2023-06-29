Works at leisure centre brought forward after unexpected pool closure

The swimming pool at SpArC in Bishop’s Castle

Shropshire Council had scheduled a two-week closure of SpArC pool in Bishop’s Castle to carry out £30,000 of infrastructure work to improve the showers for swimmers.

These works will now be carried out as the same time as the plant repairs are made, so that the pool does not have to be closed again in future.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “It is frustrating that we have had to close the pool now due to a problem with the filter system, but to minimise further disruption we have brought the scheduled works forward to coincide with this emergency closure.

“We anticipate the pool will remain closed until the end of July, allowing sufficient time for the filter repairs to be made and the plumbing works, which will improve the experience for swimmers at the centre.

“It is disappointing the pool will be closed at the start of the school holidays, and we are sorry for the disruption, but we will continue to invest in the leisure facilities for people in and around the town.”

Divisional Councillor Ruth Houghton, who is also a trustee of the SpArC support charity, added: “Whilst this is obviously disappointing news for the start of the summer holidays it does mean just one closure period resulting in improved showers at the end of it, as well as the essential repairs being completed on the plant room.

“The swimming pool is an important and valued part of the leisure offer at SpArC and the pool is used by people of all ages in our local community, so all improvements are very welcome.