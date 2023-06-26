Museum appealing for new collections to showcase area's sense of community

The House on Crutches Museum

The House on Crutches Museum, in Bishop’s Castle, is inviting local people to help develop a new project that will involve the local community in the town.

Evelyn Bowles, project coordinator said: “We hope to involve schools, local organisations and individuals to celebrate the range of interests and sense of community here in Bishop’s Castle and the surrounding area.”

A spokesperson added that like lots of museums, The House on Crutches opened with displays created featuring objects donated by local people from all around the area.

Thirty years on, the museum is now appealing for people to come forward with their collections, large or small, that can be displayed and help celebrate the diverse community that lives in the area.

The museum says collections can be a single object, or several objects that mean something special - and the subject matter doesn’t matter!

The House on Crutches Museum will only tell as much of the story of the object/s as the individual wishes. People can be anonymous if they wish. All collections will be displayed securely.

The museum is managed by The House on Crutches Museum Collection Trust, established in 1993, which also operates Bishop's Castle Heritage Resource Centre, a local heritage store, archive and activity centre celebrating local history and keeping it within the community for people to use and enjoy.