Shropshire chef helps fishing charity reel in a monster amount for the cause

Matthew Periam, right, with from left; Simon Smith, Mick Smith, Guy Owen, Jack Stein, Stephane Delourme and Jude Kereama

Matthew Periam, head chef at Castle Hotel in Bishop's Castle, joined a volunteer team of well-known restaurateurs in Cornwall who approached the Fishermen’s Mission with the idea of having a fundraising dinner.

The venue - a secluded converted barn - was offered by a supporter. It is not open to the public and has a perfect view, looking out to Padstow and the sea.

Many well-known, respected chefs loaned their time and talent to create Michelin star quality for the paying guests.

Matthew Periam, one of the volunteers, said he leapt at the chance.

From left: Stephane Delourme (Rick Steins) Guy Owen (Head Chef, St Enodoc), Jude Kereama (Chef Patron at Kota and Kota Kai), Matthew Periam (Head Chef, Castle Hotel), Simon Smith and Ferus Coyle from Rick Steins and Mick Smith (Chef Patron, Porthminster Café Restaurant)

“When I was approached to volunteer, I said yes straight away," he said.

"I enjoy my vocation but it’s important to keep learning, especially from talented experienced chefs and a chance to give my time to a much-deserved charity.

"It was my pleasure to create the canapes for the fundraising event and be a part of this unique dinner.

"The four courses were a celebration of the best from Cornish producers and I was privileged to help throughout service.

"The atmosphere inside the barn was electric, the band were amazing and they had an incredible line-up of auction prizes too.”

The night reeled in an enormous £20,000 donation to the Fishermen’s Mission, which provides practical welfare support to active and retired fishermen as well as their families.

Fishing is the most dangerous occupation in peacetime and the welfare team are active in the ports and coves, where they are known to the fishing community so there’s a trusted person ready to support, whatever storm from the sea or at home faces fishermen.

Julian Waring, fundraising manager for the Fishermen’s Mission, Cornwall, said: "On behalf of the charity we are grateful to Matthew for volunteering his time and committing his days off to make a difference for fishing families.

"He worked so hard in the kitchen and drove such a long way!

"He produced the finest canapes I ever seen or tasted.