Excitement rising in Bishop's Castle over return of town's carnival

A scene from Bishop's Castle Carnival in 2019

The last Bishop's Castle Carnival was held in 2019 and town mayor Josh Dickin hopes that townsfolk will help support the event on July 1 which this year is costing between £7,000 and £8,000 to put on and has a musical theme.

"We didn't hold the carnival in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic," said Councillor Dickin, 26, who has been involved in volunteering for 17 years.

"Last year we didn't have enough on the committee but we do this year. It is nice to have it back this year and we hope that the weather is good.

"We're always praying for good weather in Bishop's Castle!

"It is exciting to have it back. There is always a nice atmosphere and I think the members of the committee get a lot out of being involved."

Councillor Dickin said the carnival raises money to pay for itself and this year the costs of organising it and all the red tape is between £7,000 and £8,000.

"We do need the money to come back through. We will keep plodding on raising money, it is hard work but rewarding."

Councillor Dickin said they would welcome anyone who wants to get involved by volunteering.

Carnival events will be starting on Friday, with a tractor pull in the evening where teams of six adults are challenged to pull the farm machinery from the King's Head pub. Individual people will be invited to pull a smaller tractor on their own in a sprint.

Next week will see a scarecrow trail in the town.

The big day is on the Saturday, July 1, where a procession is due to see nine floats make the journey to the playing fields where there will be a hog roast and the crowning of the carnival queen and her princess and prince. There's also set to be a bird of prey demonstration, and a horse show as well as a host of stalls and games.

On Sunday, July 2, there will be a Grand Carnival Concert and Draw to help kick start fundraising for next year and to make a donation to Lingen Davies.