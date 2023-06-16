Stone-skimming championship to make a splash with epic comeback

Organisers and enthusiasts get ready for the return of the British Stone Skimming Championships

The 12th British Stone Skimming Championships will return to Lydbury North on July 9, after three years of pandemic hiatus.

The competition attracts hundreds of people and sees thousands of stones hop across the waters of Walcot Lake in the stunning grounds of Walcot Hall.

The event draws skimmers and onlookers from across the country and was established in 2008 by organiser Heather Ashton.

Heather started the event after the death of her friend, former PE teacher Ken Hassall.

She explained: "In the final years of his life, Ken lived with us in Bishop's Castle. When he died we wanted to do something in his memory to raise money for prostate cancer.

"We wanted to do something that was a bit of fun, because that's what Ken was all about. He would have loved it, the fun, the fact it wasn't too serious."

For a few years the event raised hundreds for prostate cancer research. Now, money goes towards the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Heather said: "People like us, the landlocked ones, we're the ones that cause trouble when we go off and get in the water. We wanted to do something water-based."

Over the years, the event has attracted a loyal following of stone-skimmers and after the competition came to a halt during the pandemic, fans were keen to see it back up and running.

Heather added: "Our champion of the last four years comes from Scotland, we have people from Devon, Essex, Norfolk - they come from all over. This year we at least have one person from Holland.

"It's like a fraternity of elite skimmers and they've spread the word. But they aren't given any special treatment, they're treated no differently from those who can't skim at all!"

As well as the skimming competition, a host of stone-based games will be available, from pebble golf to stone-balancing.

Heather said: "It's as much a family fun day as anything else, there is lots to do, games, refreshments, people can bring their own picnics and umbrellas and enjoy the day."

The event will take place on Sunday, July 9 from 12pm until 5pm. Entry and parking is free. Four stones are £3 or juniors £2.50.