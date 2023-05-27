Angry councillors and residents plan public meeting over news that in-patient beds could never return to community hospital

Bishop's Castle Community Hospital. Photo: Google

Local councillors Heather Kidd, Ruth Houghton and Nigel Hartin have arranged a public meeting at the Bishop's Castle Community College School Hall to discuss the future of the hospital.

ShropCom said on Friday that there was no prospect of reopening community hospital beds in Bishop's Castle at present, with staff recruitment blamed for the decision which has been made on safety grounds.

The 16-bed hospital was temporarily closed in October 2021.

Protestors say it is potentially devastating news for rural community where access to alternative sources of health care is difficult and public transport is poor.

Representatives from the Integrated Care Board, Shropshire Community Hospital Trust (ShropCom) and Healthwatch Shropshire, have been invited the the meeting which started at 7pm, doors open at 6.30pm.

The councillors say it is the second time ShropCom has tried to close the hospital without a public consultation.

Ruth Houghton, Shropshire Councillor for the town said: “It seems that consultation started on May 22nd but there was no notification to those they are consulting with until May 25. Even now there are no details as to how to take part in it.”

Councillor Heather Kidd, Shropshire Councillor for Chirbury and Worthen Division, said “We had an excellent Hospital in Bishops Castle delivering a quality service to local residents. It’s pretty obvious the trust want to close the hospital come what may. Already they have tried but had to backtrack as they failed to consult properly.

“People from our very rural area are now forced to take up Community Hospital beds in Whitchurch and Ludlow.”

Nigel Hartin, Councillor for Clun Division, said: “Recruitment is much easier when you have a vision for the hospital and are innovative about its use. Who would apply for a job in a hospital under threat. They only tried to recruit locally once.”

Ruth Houghton concluded: “This proposed closure would cut much needed quality employment from the town and surrounding rural areas. It is such a blow for those who loved working here and have now been transferred to Ludlow.”

Since the beds closed in 2021 ShropCom says patients have been cared for at home or at Ludlow Cottage Hospital.

Announcing the possibility of relinquishing the contract with the NHS Telford and Wrekin to provide an inpatient service at Bishop's Castle.

Clair Hobbs, director of nursing and workforce for ShropCom, said: "

"Shropshire Community Health Trust can confirm it has concluded there is no reasonable prospect, at present, of the trust being able to safely reopen the community hospital beds at Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital. And whilst this is disappointing news it is the right conclusion on safety grounds.