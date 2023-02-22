Police warning to dog owners after sheep deaths

Police have issued a reminder to dog owners after reports of sheep dying in attacks

Officers from Bishop's Castle Safer Neighbourhood Team have reminded dog owners of their responsibilities after receiving reports of ewes being attacked or chased by dogs, and later dying in Hemford and Shelve.

In a statement, the team said lambing season has historically coincided with increased reports of livestock being worried or attacked by dogs.

They said: "Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953 it is an offence to allow a dog to worry sheep, worrying includes attacking or chasing sheep.

"Dog Owners, either living locally or simply visiting the area for a walk, have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control at all times.

"It is vital that dogs are kept on a lead around livestock, even if they can usually be trusted to come to call. If living in or near a farming area, please make sure that the dog is secure and cannot escape from the property."